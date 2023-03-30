“Live, speak and act without violence it is not giving up, losing or giving up anything, but aiming for everything”. The Pope underlines this in the video with the prayer intention for the month of April released by the world prayer network.

“As Saint John XXIII said 60 years ago in his encyclical Pacem in terris, war is madness. It is beyond reason. Every war, every armed confrontation, always ends in defeat for all. Let’s develop a culture of peace. We remember that, even in cases of self-defense, peace is the ultimate goaland that a lasting peace can exist only without arms”.

Bergoglio, in the video message, invites a make “nonviolence a guide for our actions, both in daily life and in international relations. And we pray for a more widespread culture of nonviolence, which will progress when countries and citizens resort to the use of weapons less and less”.