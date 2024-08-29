Pope Francis begins a tour of four island nations in Southeast Asia on Monday, on a trip to urge the world to take action on climate change.

Over the course of 12 days, from September 2 to 13, Pope Francis will travel approximately 33,000 kilometers to visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.

The countries on his tour face the risks of rising sea levels, heat waves and severe and unpredictable hurricanes.

Pope Francis is scheduled to preside over more than 40 events during the tour.

This will be Pope Francis’ 45th foreign trip since his election in 2013.