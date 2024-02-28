At this morning's hearing there was no reading of the usual speech. After a quick check-up in hospital, Pope Francis returned to the Vatican.

Pope francescoaboard a white Fiat 500 and in an absolutely confidential manner, after this morning's general audience, which was held regularly despite the cold, went to Gemelli on the Tiber Island for a visit. At this morning's hearing there was no reading of the usual speech. After a quick check-up in the hospital he returned to the Vatican from Perugino's entrance.

According to what is reported in the main sources of information, the visit of Pope Francis at the day hospital of the hospital structure recently acquired by Gemelli was scheduled. No public announcement had been made in this regard.

The Pontiff left the facility shortly after midday, after receiving the all-clear from the doctors. He was accompanied by his trusted personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti and some personal guards.

Of course, what is known is that Pope Francis is still enough influenced. His health, therefore, remains unstable, and although he attended the Angelus in St. Peter's Square last Sunday, he was forced to stop his commitments earlier this week. The Vatican press office had reported: «Mild flu symptoms persist, without fever. However, as a precaution, the hearings have been suspended.”

The Pope's audience with the deacons of the diocese of Rome was cancelled. Bergoglio held his spiritual exercises in the Vatican last week. In general, however, it was a week of retreat during which the Pontiff's commitments, including thegeneral audience on Wednesday, appeared to have been suspended. However, the slight flu is leading to a slowdown and remodulation of papal commitments.

Last Saturday, struck by the flu, Pope Francis had canceled all meetings. The Pope, however, managed to participate in the Angelus by looking out of the window of the Apostolic Palace on Sunday. The general audience held this morning by Pope Francis was held in a closed place, in the Paul VI Hall, and not in St. Peter's Square as expected.