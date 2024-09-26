The Belgian Bishops’ Conference reacted with noticeable relief when tickets for the papal mass on Sunday in the King Baudouin Stadium were sold out. It took barely two hours for almost 40,000 believers to register. Previously there had been anxious questions as to whether the stadium in the north of Brussels, which was previously called the Heysel Stadium, would really be able to be filled. In a country that has historically had close ties to the Catholic Church and in which five out of twelve million people still profess the Catholic faith, this shouldn’t actually be a problem. But the self-doubt shows that things are not going well for the church. Francis’ visit, the first by a pope in three decades, has already sparked all sorts of controversy.