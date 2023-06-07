Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

The pontiff was then taken back to his apartment on the tenth floor of the polyclinic.

The surgery – necessary for an incisional hernia – took place under general anesthesia to perform a laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with a prosthesis. The Pope had arrived in the late morning at the Roman hospital, where he had already been for a visit yesterday, aboard his white Cinquecento escorted by the police. And he was operated on in the early afternoon by the team of Professor Sergio Alfieri who had already treated him two years ago. A hernia developed right on the scar from that previous operation which could have constituted the risk of intestinal occupation: for this reason the operation was necessary. A hospitalization of several days is now expected, which the Pope will spend in the apartment on the tenth floor of the hospital.