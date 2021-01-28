During this “private meeting”, the two religious dignitaries “will be able to evoke a kind of framework to condemn all those who attack life”, specified Cardinal Sako, patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq.

An unprecedented trip for a sovereign pontiff. Pope Francis will meet Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s highest Shiite authority, during his scheduled visit to the country from March 5 to 8, Iraqi Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako told AFP on Thursday (January 28th). During this “private meeting”, the two religious dignitaries “could evoke a kind of framework to condemn all those who attack life”.

In February 2019 in Abu Dhabi, Pope Francis signed with Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of the Cairo-based institution of Sunni Islam Al-Azhar, a “document on human fraternity” in Abu Dhabi. Pope Francis was then the first head of the Catholic Church to set foot on the soil of the Arabian Peninsula which was the cradle of Islam.

Christian and Shiite clergy say they are discussing the interfaith issue, and some of their members warn that an agreement may require several meetings before it sees the light of day. Cardinal Sako, however, told AFP “hope there is a signature during this visit”.