Pope Francis: “There is no invasion of migrants or emergency”

“There is no invasion of migrants or emergency, no to rejections”: from Marseille, where he was welcomed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the latter’s wife, Brigitte, Pope Francis sends a message to the whole of Europe.

Speaking of Marseille, the Pontiff underlined that “it has a large port and it is a large door, which cannot be closed. Various Mediterranean ports, however, have closed. And two words resonated, fueling people’s fears: ‘invasion’ and ’emergency’. But those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they seek hospitality. As for the emergency, the migratory phenomenon is not so much a temporary emergency, always good for spreading alarmist propaganda, but a fact of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and which must be governed with wise foresight: with a European responsibility capable of facing objective difficulties”,

Bergoglio then recalled that “Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Spain and Italy” welcome the majority of migrants. “Of course – underlined Pope Francis – the difficulties in welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating unexpected people are clear for all to see, but the main criterion cannot be the maintenance of one’s own well-being, but rather the safeguarding of human dignity. Those who take refuge with us should not be seen as a burden to bear: if we consider them brothers, they will appear to us above all as gifts.”

According to the Pontiff “against the terrible scourge of the exploitation of human beings, the solution is not to reject, but to ensure, according to each person’s possibilities, a large number of legal and regular entries, sustainable thanks to a fair welcome on the part of the European continent , in the context of collaboration with the countries of origin. Saying ‘enough’, however, is closing your eyes; attempting to ‘save oneself’ now will turn into a tragedy tomorrow, when future generations will thank us if we have been able to create the conditions for essential integration, while they will blame us if we have only favored sterile assimilations”. The world ‘needs brotherhood like bread’”.

Pope Francis, therefore, underlined that “the cry of pain” of migrants “is transforming the mare nostrum into mare mortuum, the Mediterranean from the cradle of civilization to the tomb of dignity”.