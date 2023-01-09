“Today the third world war of a globalized world is underway, where conflicts directly affect only some areas of the planet, but in substance they involve everyone”. These are the words of Pope Francis during his speech to ambassadors and representatives of countries accredited to the Holy See, received at the Vatican.

“The closest and most recent example is precisely the war in Ukraine, with its aftermath of death and destruction; with attacks on civilian infrastructure leading people to lose their lives not only from bombs and violence, but also from hunger and cold. In this regard, the conciliar Constitution Gaudium et spes states that ‘every act of war, which aims indiscriminately at the destruction of entire cities or vast regions and their inhabitants, is a crime against God and against humanity itself and must be condemned firmly and without hesitation’ (n. 80)”.

“Let’s not forget that war particularly affects the most fragile people – children, the elderly, the disabled – and indelibly tears families apart. Today, I can only renew my appeal for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, the effects of which are affecting entire regions, even outside Europe due to the repercussions it has in the energy field and in the field of food production, especially in Africa and the Middle East”.

Then Pope Francis added: “All conflicts highlight the lethal consequences of a continuous recourse to the production of new and increasingly sophisticated weapons”. Instead, we must “proceed on the path of complete disarmament, since no peace is possible where instruments of death are rampant”.