In an exclusive interview with Mexican broadcaster N+, Pope Francis revealed that he has already “prepared his tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for the great devotion he has towards the Virgin Salus Popoli Romani” and which is also “simplifying the rite of papal funerals”. Journalist Valentina Alazraki, Vatican correspondent for the newspaper, wrote this about X in a series of tweetswho interviewed the Pontiff on the occasion of the celebrations for the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Pope Francis, the Vatican correspondent explains on the social network, “said that despite the health problems he had this year, he never thought of resigning“. “Benedetto's example does me good, but I ask the Lord to be able to say enough, at any moment, but when He wants“, the words of the Holy Father reported by Alazraki.

The Pontiff, adds the correspondent in another tweet, “he stated that when old age and limitations arrive, one must prepare”is that “This is why he met with the master of ceremonies to simplify the papal funeral, which will be much simpler. 'I will launch the new ritual,' he told her with a sense of humor.”

Almost a year after the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, “Francis declared that he had a very close relationship with him. 'Benedict was a great and humble man who, when he realized his limitations, had the courage to say enough. I admire him.”

The Pope then specified that for 2024 “only one trip to Belgium is confirmed and that he will have to rethink the two long trips to Argentina and Polynesia. He confirmed that he had received President Milei's invitation and said that 'what is said during the election campaign, it falls by itself'”, he writes again the N+ journalist.

