Pope francesco has made a historic decision destined to create even more distance between conservatives and progressives in the Vatican ahead of the next one Conclave. The Pontiff gave the go ahead at the blessing from the homosexual couples in church, as long as it is a prayer and not a rite and therefore distinct from marriage between a man and a woman. The meaning – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is what Francis said to the youth of the WYD in the summer: “The Lord does not point the finger, he never closes the door, but opens his arms. In the Church there is room for everyone, just as we are. Everyone, everyone, everyone!”. Now, however, “the possibility of blessing same-sex couples” is written in an official document of the Holy See, the declaration “Fiducia supplicans” signed by the prefect of the former Holy Office, Cardinal Victor Manuel FernandezAnd approved yesterday from Dad at the hearing. The turning point is remarkable.

Not much less than three years agoon 22 February 2021, – continues Il Corriere – the same Doctrine of the Faith had given a firm “no”.: Cardinal Luis Ladaria, Fernández's predecessor, did not exclude “blessings to individuals” but denied the possibility to homosexual couples to avoid the “analogy” with marriage between a man and a woman. And he wrote that God “blesses sinful man“but”it does not and cannot bless sin“. What now changes, writes the cardinal, is the “understanding” of the blessings, until now “closely linked to a liturgical perspective” and therefore to marriage of heterosexual couples. There can be blessings even outside the codified ritual.

In reality the practice is already widespreadespecially in northern Europe. Last year the Flemish bishops had published a specific liturgy, the German Synod was pressing, in Germany some priests and bishops have done so. “AND an important step forward in the Church's ministry to LGBTQ people and recognizes the deep desire of many same-sex Catholic couples for the presence of God in their love relationships”, wrote on “X” the American Jesuit James Martin, at the forefront in welcoming homosexual people: “It opens the door to something that was previously forbidden to bishops, priests and deacons”.

