Pope Francis, speaking with the Portuguese Jesuits, has returned to addressing the issue related to homosexual and transsexual people. In particular, in the dialogue with the Jesuits in Lisbon on the occasion of the WYD announced by the director of Civiltà Cattolica, Father Antonio Spadaro, Bergoglio observed: “I believe that there is no discussion about the call addressed to “everyone”. Jesus is very clear: everyone. The guests had not wanted to come to the party. And so he said to go to the crossroads and call everyone, everyone, everyone. And to remain clear, Jesus says “healthy and sick”, “righteous and sinners”, everyone, everyone, everyone. In other words, the door is open to everyone, everyone has their own space in the Church. How will each one live it? We help people live so they can mature in that place, and this applies to all types of people. In Rome I know a priest who works with homosexual boys. It is evident that today the theme of homosexuality is very strong, and sensitivity in this regard changes according to historical circumstances. But what I don’t like at all, in general, is that one looks at the so-called “sin of the flesh” with a magnifying glass, as has been done for a long time with regard to the sixth commandment. If you exploited the workers, if you lied or cheated, it didn’t count, and instead the sins below the waist were relevant”.

“Therefore – the Pope reiterated – everyone is invited. That’s the point. And it is necessary to apply the most appropriate pastoral attitude for each one. We must not be superficial and naive, forcing people to things and behaviors for which they are not yet mature, or are not capable. To accompany people spiritually and pastorally requires a lot of sensitivity and creativity. But everyone, everyone, everyone is called to live in the Church: never forget this”. “A nun of Charles de Foucauld, Sr. Geneviève, who is eighty years old and is chaplain of the Circus of Rome with two other nuns, participates in the Wednesday general audiences – the Pontiff said again. They live in a traveling house next to the Circus. One day I went to see them. They have the chapel, the kitchen, the area where they sleep, all well organised. And that nun also works a lot with girls who are transgender. And one day she said to me: “Can I take them to the hearing?”. “Sure!”, I replied, “why not?”. And groups of trans women always come. The first time they came, they cried. I asked them why. One of these women told me: “I didn’t think the Pope could receive me!”. Then, after the first surprise, they got used to coming. Someone writes to me, and I reply via email. Everyone is invited! I’ve realized that these people feel rejected, and it’s really hard.”

“I’m not afraid of the sexualized society, no; it scares me how we relate to it, yes. I am afraid of worldly criteria”, the Pope underlined, adding: “I prefer to use the term ‘worldly’, rather than ‘sexualized’, because the term embraces everything. For example, the desire to promote oneself. The anxiety to stand out or, as we say in Argentina, to “climb”. And to think that those who climb end up hurting themselves. My grandmother, who was a wise old woman, one day told us: “In life you have to progress”, buy land, bricks, a house… Clear words, they came from the experience of the emigrant, even dad was an immigrant. “But don’t confuse progress”, added the grandmother, “with climbing. In fact, those who climb climb, climb, climb and, instead of having a home, setting up a business, working or gaining a position, when he’s up the only thing he shows is his butt”. This is wisdom.”