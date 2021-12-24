Home page politics

divide

Pope Francis greets from the window. © Alessandra Tarantino / dpa

Pope Francis thanked the healthcare staff for their work in an interview at Christmas.

Rome – Pope Francis thanked the healthcare staff for their work in an interview at Christmas. “We often do not recognize the size of the daily work of these doctors, nurses and health workers, and instead we should all be grateful to each of them,” said the 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church to the Italian newspapers La Stampa and La Repubblica ” (Friday). At Christmas, the Argentine thinks in his own words of the sick children who have to spend the festival in the hospital.

At the beginning of July, Francis had spent ten days in a clinic in Rome after an intestinal operation. A nurse saved his life at the time, he told the Spanish radio station Cope a few weeks later. “Thank God, I’m fine,” he said in the newspaper interview. Because of the still healing scar from the operation scar, he was still a bit shaky. But in 2022 he wants to set off on further trips. (dpa)