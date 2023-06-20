Pope Francis received Cuba’s dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel this Tuesday (20) in the first audience held between the two in the Vatican. They had a conversation that lasted about 40 minutes, according to Vatican sources.

“It’s a pleasure to see you here, it’s a pleasure that you came,” said Francisco upon receiving the Cuban dictator, who arrived at 9:50 am (local time, 4:50 am Brasília time) in the office adjacent to the Paul VI room, where the main acts in the Vatican.

“It’s a pleasure to see him recovered. Thank you very much for organizing this meeting”, said Díaz-Canel, to which the pope replied, “well, halfway, because I still have the stitches”, in reference to his recovery from the operation of abdominal hernia. Francisco was discharged from the operation last Friday (16).

The Cuban dictator said he had a “frank” conversation with “broad convergences” with Pope Francis during the meeting.

“It was a frank conversation. We confirmed broad convergences on pressing issues on the international agenda for humanity,” wrote Díaz-Canel on Twitter.

The leader of the Cuban regime also said he was “grateful” to Francis and “conveyed” his deep affection and wishes for the full recovery “of the Cuban people” to the pope.

The Cuban dictator, who arrived in Rome this Monday (19), declared that he discussed with Francis “the reality of the island”, which faces a serious economic and social crisis that has been worsening in recent years. He told the pope that the crisis is the result of “the strong impact on our population of the intensified economic blockade”[referringtotheeconomicembargoimposedbytheUSonthecountry[fazendoreferênciaaoembargoeconômicoimpostopelosEUAaopaís

Díaz-Canel said he was grateful for the expressions of closeness and encouragement in favor of Cuba, which were made, according to him, by Francisco. The leader of the Cuban regime completed by saying that “we confirm the will to continue strengthening the ties between the Holy See and Cuba.”

gifts

Francis presented the leader of the Cuban regime with a bronze work of art depicting a dove carrying an olive branch, with the inscription: “Be messengers of peace”. He also gave Díaz-Canel this year’s Message for Peace—a document on human brotherhood and a book on the Orbis Stadiumdated March 27, 2020.

In turn, Díaz-Canel gave the Pope a sculpture in silver, bronze and wood, entitled “El Lector”, and two volumes of Cuban poets.

After the meeting with the pope, the Cuban dictator met at the Secretariat of State with Cardinal Pietro Parolin. In a brief statement, the Vatican explained that, during conversations with the Secretary of State, “the importance of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Cuba was discussed, evoking the historic visit of Saint John Paul II in 1998, which completes the 25th anniversary”.

Then “they discussed the situation in the country and the contribution that the Church makes, especially in the field of charity” and “addressed some international issues of mutual interest and highlighted the importance of maintaining the commitment to always promote the common good”.

political prisoners

In the statement there are no references to the Vatican’s request for the release of some political prisoners that Cardinal Beniamino Stella had already presented during his visit to the island last February to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the historic visit of the Polish pope.

The Cuban dictator confirmed that during the conversation with the Vatican Secretary of State, both agreed “to highlight with satisfaction the positive development of relations between Cuba and the Holy See. We ratify the will to continue to strengthen them”.

protests

Díaz-Canel and his wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, were received by the head of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, responsible for the protocol, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, while a few meters from the Vatican a dozen Cuban demonstrators residing in Italy protested against the reception of the Cuban dictator .

Wrapped in the Cuban flag and to the rhythm of island music, opponents of the communist regime chanted slogans against political repression, forced exile and the “legitimation of the Díaz-Canel government by the Vatican”.

Díaz-Canel on Tuesday became the third Cuban dictator to be received at the Vatican since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, following in the footsteps of Fidel Castro in 1996 and his brother Raul Castro in 2015.