Pope Francis during the Angelus Prayer this Sunday (22) | Photo: Youtube Reproduction / Vatican News

Pope Francis spoke by telephone this Sunday (22) with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, about the situation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

According to the Vatican’s official news website, the call lasted about 20 minutes and was made at Francis’ request.

Still according to the VaticanNews, the conversation between the two “focused on conflict situations in the world and the need to identify paths to peace.”

Earlier, the pope spoke about the conflict to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus blessing. “War is always a defeat, it is the destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop! Stop!”, said Francis, who also mentioned the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Still on the situation in the Gaza Strip, Francisco spoke about helping the population of the region. “I renew my appeal for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for the hostages to be released”, added the Holy Father.