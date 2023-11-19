Sunday, November 19, 2023, 2:54 p.m.



Vatican City State is firmly committed to the application of innovative and sustainable solutions that allow us to reduce, in concrete terms, the impact of human activities on the environment in order to protect the planet.

Mobility is at the center of a specific program called “Ecological Reconversion 2030”, whose objective is to reduce the CO2 footprint of the State’s vehicle fleet. To achieve this, existing vehicles will be gradually replaced by electric ones, so that the entire fleet is CO2 neutral by 2030.

Pope Francis, as we see in the photo, is willing for the popular “Popemobile” to be an electric car from now on. just like the photo of the Vatican. At the beginning of 2024 Volkswagen will deliver around 40 fully electric vehicles from its ID. family, ranging from the ID.3 to the ID.4 and the ID.5.

Imelda Labbé, member of the Executive Committee responsible for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, and Dr. Christian Dahlheim, President of the Executive Committee of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, have personally delivered the first two electric vehicles to the Vatican, two ID models. 3 ProPerformance.

Volkswagen is the chosen partner for this project and, through Volkswagen Financial Services will supply the Vatican State with a fleet starting in early 2024. In subsequent phases, other zero-emission vehicles also from Volkswagen Group brands will be progressively delivered until the entire fleet has been completely replaced in 2030.

«The electrification of fleets is increasingly important around the world. The fact that Vatican employees will also be part of our ID drivers. In the future it is a great goal and an honor for our brand, and underlines the attractiveness of our ID models. fully electric,” declared Imelda Labbé during the delivery of vehicles in Vatican City.