The Pontiff was hospitalized in Rome on the morning of Wednesday (7.Jun) to operate on a hernia; surgery lasted 3 hours

Pope Francis underwent a 3-hour surgery at a hospital in Rome this Wednesday (7.Jun.2023) to repair a hernia caused by an operation in 2021. The Vatican reported that the procedure had no complications.

“The surgery was completed: it went without complications and lasted 3 hours”, he said a Vatican statement. The operation took place at the Gemelli hospital, close to the Vatican and which has a suite on the 10th floor reserved for popes. A medical bulletin is expected to be released by the end of the day.

“At the end of the General Audience, the Holy Father went to the A. Gemelli University Hospital where, in the early afternoon, he will undergo a laparotomy and plastic surgery on the abdominal wall with a prosthesis, under general anesthesia”, informed a previous statement released this Wednesday morning (June 7) by the Holy See Press Office. Here’s the full (30 KB, in English).

The note also stated that Pope Francis would remain in the hospital. “several days to allow for the normal course of the postoperative period and full functional recovery”. The director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said that, as a precaution, all papal audiences are suspended until June 18.

It is Francis’ third hospitalization since he was elected pope in 2013. The surgery on Wednesday (7.jun) is the latest episode in a series of health problems in recent years.

The Vatican said the operation was necessary to repair a laparocele, a hernia that can form over a scar usually resulting from previous surgery.