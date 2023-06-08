He Pope Francis is “well, awake and conscious” after an abdominal hernia operation to which he was submitted this Wednesday at the Roman Gemelli hospital, as announced at a press conference by surgeon Sergio Alfieri.

“The first thing is that the Pope is fine, I think that this is the news that we all expected. He is fine, awake, conscious and he already made a joke ten minutes ago,” the doctor said at a press conference, unprecedented in the pontificate. of Francis.

Francis, 86 years old, he had to be operated on for an abdominal hernia to prevent intestinal obstruction and required general anesthesia. The Prefecture of the Pontifical Household, which manages his agenda, canceled this Wednesday all of Francisco’s activities until June 18.

Specifically, a laparotomy was performed on an abdominal incisional hernia, probably produced after the operations that Francisco underwent in the past, due to the risk that it could cause an intestinal obstruction.

Alfieri explained that the pontiff underwent surgery for peritonitis and other problems “perhaps” in his country, Argentina, which had left “adhesions” or internal scars in the intestine.

Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, where Pope Francis was taken back after his surgery.

This caused “painful and increasingly frequent” symptoms andwith this operation, these internal scars and their transit have been “liberated”, curing it.

“The pathology for which he has been operated on today (Wednesday) It is benign, you will have to do a postoperative period, but once you are discharged it will leave no trace or worry“said the surgeon.

This is the third time that the pope has been admitted to the Roman hospital, as he was admitted for three nights at the end of March at the Gemelli hospital in Rome for “acute pneumonia.”

Francisco also underwent colon surgery for diverticula at the same hospital on July 4, 2021.with the removal of 33 centimeters of intestine, and was discharged after ten days, followed by a slow recovery.

Pope Francis called for respect for migrants.

Alfieri, who also carried out this colon operation, wanted to clarify “once and for all” that this disease was also “benign” and “is completely cured.”

“The Pope has no other illnesses”, assured.

On the other hand, he denied that Francisco has problems with general anesthesia.

“The Holy Father never had a problem with general anesthesia, neither two years ago nor today. Clearly nobody likes to be operated on or asleep, because at that moment we lose consciousness, in that sense they don’t like to be asleep, but there hasn’t been problem,” he said.

The Pope also suffers from a problem with his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.

The Argentine pontiff must remain hospitalized at rest but then “he will be able to lead a normal life.”

The spokesman for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, he called the operation a “success”.

The doctor underlined the good humor of Jorge Bergoglio and He stated that after being woken up during the operation, he asked him, ironically, “When do we do the third one?”

EFE