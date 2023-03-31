Pope Francis, who is admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, suffers from “bronchitis” of infectious origin and is reacting well to a course of antibiotics, so “he could be discharged in the next few days,” the Vatican reported today.

“During the programmed clinical controls, the Holy Father was diagnosed with infectious-based bronchitis that required the administration of antibiotic therapy, that produced the expected effects with a notable improvement in his state of health”, it is indicated in a brief statement.

According to the expected evolution, Francisco, 86 years old “could be discharged in the next few days”adds in the note the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni.

The spokesman specified that the pontiff spent the afternoon “dedicating himself to rest, prayer and some work tasks”, which suggests a speedy recovery.

Already this afternoon, Bruni had indicated that Francisco’s state of health was “progressively improving” and that continued the indicated treatmentafter he was admitted yesterday for a respiratory infection.

I am moved by the numerous messages that I have received in these hours; I thank everyone for their closeness and their prayers. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) March 30, 2023

According to the media, Francisco underwent a chest CT scan and other medical tests yesterday, that they ruled out pneumonia, and his state of health was no longer a concern after the results.

These health problems occur just three days after Palm Sundaywhich begins the rites of Holy Week, and it is still not clear if the Pope will be able to officiate them and how.

The Holy See for the moment has not confirmed or specified the plans for the Holy Week of the pontiff, but the Italian media assure that Francisco will not officiate some of the masses, such as the one on Palm Sunday, or the one on Easter Sunday.

Moment in which Pope Francis is transferred to a hospital in Rome.
Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The Argentine pontiff, as planned, will give the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing that same day from the central loggia of the basilica, the same sources indicate.

The Francisco’s hospitalization caused surprisesince the Vatican initially announced that the pontiff had been admitted “for previously scheduled controls”, without mentioning any reason, but the pope had scheduled an interview that same afternoon for a RAI public television program that had to be cancelled.

It is the second time that Francis has been admitted to this Roman hospital, after he underwent colon surgery on July 4, 2021, and remained hospitalized for ten days in which he came to officiate the Angelus from the balcony of the health center.

Since then, the pope has suffered only one problem in the right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and he has assured on several occasions that he does not want to operate.

EFE