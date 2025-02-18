Pope Francis suffers bilateral pneumonia which requires additional pharmacological treatment that is used for polymicrobial infection and its clinical picture remains “complex“, As reported on Tuesday the Vatican.

“Chest computerized tomography to which the Holy Father submitted this afternoon, prescribed by the Vatican health team and by the medical team of the Polyclinic Foundation A. Gemelli, demonstrated the appearance of bilateral pneumonia that requires additional pharmacological therapy. “

In depth

In the last medical part, the Holy See highlights that “All laboratory exams, thorax radiographs and the clinical conditions “of Francisco, 88 and admitted to the GEMELLI of Rome last Friday,” continue to present a complex picture “.

“In spite of everything, Pope Francis is in a good mood“, says the Holy See.

Definition

Given this panorama, many people wonder what a bilateral pneumonia. Well, it is a bacterial, viral or fungal infection that affects both lungs. The affected people, as in this case the religious, have Liquid in the lungs and breathing difficulty.

It occurs more frequently in bilateral way, that is, it affects both lungs, and their magnitude depends on the patient’s response: It can occur asymptomatic, with mild, moderate symptoms or generate serious pictures in which respiratory assistance is required.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms that must be taken as alert signs are: Fever, cough or lack of air. As certain indirect signs Back pain can also be taken into account when manifested in a stitch.

As if that were not enough, it can also develop without symptoms. Therefore, it is recommended to use An oximeter to measure saturation at rest and moving every 6 hours. In case of 95% or less, the doctor must be notified because they are pictures that usually require oxygen administered by mask or nasal cannula, also called mustache.

Treatment

Doctors prescribe oral antibiotics for most cases of fungal and bacterial bilateral pneumonia. Pneumonia can be prevented annually against the flu, because this disease usually follows the flu. You can also avoid pneumonia and other diseases following a healthy diet, having good hygiene and with a regular sleep cycle.