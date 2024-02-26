“Mild flu symptoms persist, without fever. However, as a precaution, the Pope's hearings this morning are suspended.” The Vatican makes this known.

Already on Saturday, for the same reason, the hearings scheduled for the day had been cancelled. However, Bergoglio appeared at the window of the Apostolic Palace on Sunday and recited the Angelus in a crowded St. Peter's Square.

These are not the first times that the 87-year-old Pontiff has canceled the day's hearings due to flu or knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair for long journeys for some time now. In December he was also forced to cancel the trip to Dubai for the COP28 on the climate on the advice of doctors because he had not yet recovered from the lung infection that had caused him to be hospitalized at Gemelli. During several audiences it was the Pope himself who apologized to those present for not being able to read the speeches due to bronchitis. Like last January 12, meeting a group of French communicators: “I would like to read the whole speech but I have a problem, a bit of bronchitis”. Yesterday, however, the Pontiff did not want to skip the Angelus and looked out the window of the apostolic palace to lead the Marian prayer.