Pope Francis is in a clinic because of a “respiratory infection”. The stay is more than the first reported “planned investigation”.

Update from March 29, 2023, 11:23 p.m.: After being admitted to a clinic, Pope Francis’ state of health is apparently worse than initially announced by the Vatican. According to the Holy See, the head of the Catholic Church is suffering from a “respiratory infection” and will therefore spend “a few days” in the hospital. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni announced on Wednesday evening that the 86-year-old was found to be infected during examinations at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The pope was therefore tested negative for the corona virus.

All of Francis’ appointments scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled. It was initially unclear whether the Pope would be able to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass next weekend and the celebrations planned for Holy Week and Easter.

Vatican spokesman Bruni said the Pope was hospitalized on Wednesday after complaining of breathing problems. The infection that has now been identified requires “a few days of appropriate medical treatment in the hospital”. Earlier on Wednesday, the Vatican said the pontiff had been taken to the hospital for “planned” examinations.

Pope Francis hospitalized – problems more serious? Media reports contradict Vatican

Update from March 29, 9:40 p.m.: The Vatican had announced in the afternoon that the Pope had been taken to the hospital for a “planned examination”. But now more and more information is leaking out of the hospital. According to media reports, heart and respiratory problems are the reason for the pontiff. Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday morning. However, the Pope had to cancel a TV interview that was planned afterwards. Instead, the ambulance took him to the hospital.

Pope Francis is supported by a security guard after Wednesday’s general audience. A little later, the pontiff was hospitalized. © VINCENZO PINTO/AFP

Eddy about Pope Francis: examinations in the hospital not planned?

The reports contradict the official statement from the Vatican, according to which the controls were “planned”. In addition, observers in Rome considered it fundamentally unusual that the Pope allegedly planned extensive investigations so shortly before Palm Sunday and the Holy Week before Easter.

The corresponding investigations in the university hospital then gave the all-clear in the evening, according to the Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos, which each quoted sources from the clinic. It is assumed that the Argentine will spend at least one night in the hospital – his entourage and security personnel were prepared for this in the afternoon.

Pope Francis in the hospital: Vatican announces health problem

Update from March 29, 8:39 p.m: Pope Francis suffers from a “respiratory infection” and stays in the clinic for a few days. The Vatican announced this in the evening. The 86-year-old has complained of breathing problems in the past few days. The infection was then found during tests in the hospital. It is not a corona infection.

TV reporters gather in front of the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday evening. Pope Francis was admitted there in the afternoon. © ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP

Pope Francis in the hospital – examinations planned in advance

First report from March 29th: Vatican – Pope Francis has been taken to hospital – according to the Vatican for “pre-planned” examinations. The head of the Catholic Church has been in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since Wednesday afternoon (March 29), it said. The Vatican did not comment on these investigations.

In July 2021, the Pope had an operation on his intestines at the Gemelli Hospital. Francis has also been struggling with knee pain for a long time. The 86-year-old has been using a cane or a wheelchair for months.

Pope Francis hospitalized – resignation denials in February

At the end of July last year, he announced that he wanted to travel less because of his health problems. He must “save his powers a little” or “otherwise think about the possibility of stepping aside.”

The physical ailments of the pope had fueled speculation that the head of the church might resign. In February of this year, however, he declared that resigning was “not on my plan at the moment”. (AFP/frs)