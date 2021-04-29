Pope Francis spoke out this Thursday against all “outside intervention” In Venezuela.

The pontiff transmitted his message through a video call on the occasion of the beatification of the doctor José Gregorio Hernández, in which he asks “reconciliation” and “unity” Venezuelans.

“I ask that, among all of us, we recover that Venezuela in which everyone knows they fit, in which everyone can find a future. And I ask the Lord that no outside intervention prevents them from walking this path of national unity,” said the Argentine pontiff. .

A mural in Venezuela dedicated to José Gregorio Hernández, the doctor in the middle of a beatification process. Photo: EFE

The message of the Latin American pope, highly sensitive to the problems of his region, comes at a difficult time due to tensions with Colombia and clashes with irregular groups on the border between the two countries.

Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday renewed their complaints against Colombian President Iván Duque, whom Caracas accuses of supporting the United States government in alleged plans to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

In his message, whose text in Spanish was released by the Vatican press office, the pope recalls the figure of the new blessed, known in almost all of Latin America, for having dedicated his life as a doctor to the poor and the sick, those who suffer, without distinction.

The so-called “doctor of the poor”, venerated as a saint in Venezuela, will be beatified on Friday in a small ceremony in Caracas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I pray, dear brothers and sisters, that the new blessed inspire, in particular, all leaders, all: trade unions, academics, politicians, business, religious, all, university students, and others, to work seriously in the achievement of an operational unit, “the pope said.

“Let us seek the path of national unity, and that is for the good of Venezuela,” he added.

In his message, Francisco reiterates that “the beatification of Dr. Hernández is a God’s special blessing for Venezuela, and invites us to conversion towards greater solidarity with each other, to produce among all the response of the common good so needed for the country to revive, be reborn after the pandemic, with a spirit of reconciliation, “he explained.

Francisco said on several occasions that he wanted to visit Venezuela, recalled “the prolonged penalties and anguish” of that country, now aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as “all those who have left the country in search of better living conditions“, referring to the millions of Venezuelans who have had to emigrate.

“I sincerely believe that this moment of national unity, around the figure of the people’s doctor, represents a singular hour for Venezuela, and demands that you go further, that take concrete steps for unity, without being overcome by discouragement, “he concluded.

Source: AFP