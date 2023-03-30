Pope Francis, 86 years old, has spent his first night at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital in Romeafter being admitted this Wednesday, March 29 due to a respiratory infection and where he will remain for at least two days, during which the events scheduled on his agenda have been cancelled.

The night has passed calmly and the medical team that is in charge of his treatment is optimistic, sources from the tenth floor of the hospital, where his room is located, have indicated, quoted by the Italian media.

Moment in which Pope Francis is transferred to a hospital in Rome. Photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

The pontiff “suffers from a respiratory infection that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment”communicated the Vatican press office hours after being hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

“In recent days, Pope Francis had been suffering from some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic for medical check-ups,” he explained, specifying that it is not a covid-19 infection.

According to the media, Francisco he underwent a chest CT scan and other medical tests; The state of his health does not concern after the results.

The hospitalization caused surprise this Wednesday, since the Vatican initially announced that the pontiff had been admitted “for previously scheduled controls”, without mentioning any reason, but the pope had scheduled an interview for a public television program that same afternoon. RAI which had to be cancelled.

For the moment, the agenda for today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, has also been cancelled, while next Sunday he plans to officiate the Palm Sunday mass.

Pope Francis is moved by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer

We will have to see how his condition evolves in the hospital, where he is accompanied by his personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, according to the media, to find out if you will be able to participate in the many Holy Week events in which your presence is scheduled.

“Pope Francis is moved by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the Vatican said in the statement.

It is the second time that Francis has been admitted to this Roman hospital, after July 4, 2021, when he was discharged after 10 days, followed by a slow recovery. Since then, the Pope has only suffered a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or use a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.

