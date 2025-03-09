“The night has been calm, the Pope is resting,” explained the Vatican spokesman early in the morning. Nor this Sunday Francisco can go to his window to pray the traditional weekly angel with the pilgrims, but instead will publish a written message at noon in which he will also refer to current issues.

The doctors broke their 48 -hour silence this Saturday at the last minute, when they officially pronounced themselves over the Pope’s health and said that it presents a “slight gradual improvement” and that “it is responding well to the therapy.” They did not say something so optimistic like this since Thursday, February 27.

The data they consider most positive within the current complex table is the «Improvement of gas exchange»that is, the oxygen entry and the carbonic anhydride output with breathing.

In any case, in the Medical Bulletin they clarified that “they mainly maintain the reserved prognosis,” which means that Francisco is not out of danger. They still expect the patient to continue stable a few more days, although they have not said how many.









In any case, the Pope a time passed this Saturday in the chapel From the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where he received the Eucharist, and also alternated rest and work in his room, and both are good signs. In addition, in blood analysis there are no indications of infection, which together with respiratory crises is what doctors fear most.

The 88 -year -old Pope has been in the hospital since February 14, which adds 24 days, because of bilateral pneumonia. Next Thursday your pontificate will turn 12.