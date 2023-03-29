The Vatican reported that Pope Francis underwent previously scheduled tests at the Gemelli hospital, which is in Rome, Italy, this Wednesday (29). The information was supplied by the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

Because they were scheduled and are routine exams, there was no specific announcement about any illness or about the state of health of the pontiff.

The pope spent the afternoon getting check-ups after delivering his weekly public address, which takes place at the Holy See every Wednesday, in which he greets pilgrims visiting the Vatican and reflects on topics the Church considers important. This Wednesday, the theme was the story of the apostle Paul of Tarsus.