The Vatican reported this Sunday that Pope Francis has spent a “quiet” night after the asthmatic crisis that he suffered yesterday due to bilateral pneumonia, derived from bronchitis, which motivated his admission more than a week ago at the Gemelli hospital in Rome .

“The night has spent calm, the Pope has rested,” The Holy See has reported in a brief statement.

Saturday morning Pope Francis presented a “Prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis”which required oxygen supply. In addition, their blood tests revealed a decrease in platelets, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.

“Their conditions remain critical, therefore, it is not out of danger”the Holy See settled yesterday.