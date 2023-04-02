Pope Francis presided over the Palm Sunday Mass this Sunday, the day after he was discharged from the hospital where he had been admitted with bronchitis, and in his homily he defended the “abandoned” of the world. “No one can be marginalized. Jesus, who is abandoned, asks us for eyes and a heart for the abandoned. For us, disciples of the Abandoned, no one can be marginalized. Nobody can be abandoned to their fate”, said the pontiff, his voice still weak, to the approximately 30,000 faithful present in St. Peter’s Square.

Francis recalled a beggar who died in the Vatican colonnade “alone and abandoned” and who, according to him, represents Christ. “Many need our closeness, many abandoned, I also need Jesus to caress me, to be close to me, and that is why I go to look for him in the abandoned and lonely”, said the pope.

In his first public appearance after three days in hospital, Pope Francis, 86, reflected on Jesus’ words on the cross: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” – the Palm Sunday liturgy includes the reading of the narrative of Christ’s passion. Francis explained that “the verb ‘abandon’ in the Bible is strong” and “appears in moments of extreme pain”, and for this reason the memory of Christ should move his followers to “look for him and love him in the abandoned” of the our time.

“Today there are so many ‘forsaken Christs’. Entire peoples exploited and abandoned to their fate. The poor who live at the crossroads of our streets, with whom we dare not cross our eyes, migrants who are no longer faces but numbers, rejected prisoners, people labeled as problems”, lamented the pope, raising his voice. In addition to these, the pontiff pointed out that there are also many “Christs discarded with a white glove”, such as “children who were not born, the elderly left alone in asylums, the sick not visited, the disabled ignored, young people who feel a great inner emptiness without anyone really listen to their cry of pain.”

Before the mass, Francisco traveled around St. Peter’s Square in an open car. At the foot of the obelisk that stands in the center of the square, he blessed the olive branches and palms that the faithful, nuns and members of the Curia had carried in procession, remembering the triumphal entry of Jesus of Nazareth into Jerusalem. The pope got out of the car on his own two feet and then walked a few meters to the place reserved for the blessing, with the help of the cane used due to knee problems.