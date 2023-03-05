Angelus, Pope Francis: “Sorrow for the tragedy of Cutro”

“Human traffickers be stopped”. So Pope Francis at the end of today’s Angelus, Sunday 5 March 2023, in St. Peter’s Square regarding the tragedy of Steccato di Cutro (Crotone), where, in the sinking of a migrant boat, at least 70 people died, including also many children.

“I express my pain for the tragedy in the waters of Cutro, I pray for the victims, their families and the survivors, I express my appreciation to the local population and to the institutions for the welcome and solidarity shown – the Pope said -. I renew my appeal that these tragedies never happen again. The traffickers of men are stopped and the voyages of hope no longer turn into waters of death. May the Lord give us the strength to understand and to cry”.