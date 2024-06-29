Bomb on Pope Francis, Viganò: “He illicitly holds that role, he must leave the Church free”

Msgr. Carlo Maria Viganòthe former nuncio to the USA accused by the Ministry for the Doctrine of the Faith schismon the day he is supposed to appear to defend himself before the former Holy Office, in a very long note which is a j’accuse, he returns to ask for the resignation of Dad making very harsh accusations.

“I have decided to make public this statement of mine, to which I add a denunciation of my accusers, their ‘council’ and their ‘pope’. I pray to the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, who consecrated the land of the Alma Urbe with their own blood, to intercede before the throne of the divine Majesty, so that they may obtain for the Holy Church to be finally freed from the siege that eclipses it and from the usurpers who they humiliate her, making the Domina gentium the servant of the anti-Christ plan of the New world order”, he writes Viganò in his j’accuse.

The former nuncio, as he explained to Adnkronos the canonist Don Davide Citowill still be judged, with a public defender, and risks resignation from the clerical state.

“Mine is not a personal defense, but of Holy Church of Christ, in which I was constituted Bishop and Successor of the Apostles, with the precise mandate of guarding the Deposit of Faith and preaching the Word, insisting on timely importunities, rebuking, rebuking, exhorting with all patience and doctrine. I strongly reject the accusation of having torn the Savior’s robe and of having removed myself from the supreme Authority of the Vicar of Christ: to separate myself from ecclesial communion with Jorge Mario BergoglioI should have been in communion with him first, which is not possible since Bergoglio himself – claims Viganò – cannot be considered a member of the Church, due to his multiple heresies and his manifest alienness and incompatibility with the role he invalidly and illicitly holds”.

Viganò in his long j’accuse he dusts off arguments that he has long held that led him to be accused of schism. Already in 2018 he published a letter in which he asked for the Pope’s resignation, accusing him of having covered up the cardinal Theodore McCarrick, guilty of abusing some seminarians. Viganò writes in the note: “I face this test with the determination that comes from knowing that I have no reason to consider myself separated from communion with the Holy Church and with the Papacy which I have always served with filial devotion and fidelity”.