Pope Francis has entrusted Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with carrying out a peace mission that “contributes to reducing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine”, the Holy See confirmed this Saturday in a statement. “The timing of this mission and its modality are currently under study,” explained Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Cardinal Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, was tasked by the pontiff to “lead a mission, in agreement with the Secretary of State, to help reduce tensions in the conflict in Ukraine (…) in hope, never abandoned by the Holy Father, so that peace processes can begin”.

This would be the secret mission that Pope Francis referred to on his return from his trip to Hungary and about which the Vatican has maintained the utmost silence until today. In recent days, some media have revealed that the pontiff intended to send emissaries to Kyiv and Moscow in an attempt to mediate, although this dual strategy has not been confirmed, as only Zuppi has been mentioned. The press pointed to Zuppi as the emissary addressed to Ukraine and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, a great connoisseur of these two countries and prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, as the interlocutor of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Gugerotti denied this information days ago.

In 1990, Zuppi acted as a mediator, with the Community of Sant’Egidio, in the civil war in Mozambique; he was also present at the handover of arms by the Basque terrorist group ETA in the French city of Bayonne in 2017.

Francis has asked on several occasions to start a dialogue to end the war in Ukraine, caused by the invasion of Russia in February 2022. On the last 13th, in an audience with new diplomats at the Vatican, he openly acknowledged that the neutrality Sé allows him to “contribute better to the resolution of conflicts”.

On the same day, Francis received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Vatican. In the 40-minute meeting, both agreed on “the need to continue humanitarian efforts in support of the population”, according to the brief information provided by the Holy See. In this sense, the pontiff highlighted “the urgency of humane gestures towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict”. Shortly after, Zelensky posted a much sterner message on his Twitter, in which, after thanking the pope for his attention to “the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians”, he asked him to “condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine”.