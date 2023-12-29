The memory of Pele remains indelible and encourages new generations to practice sports, said the Pope Francisco in a message read this Friday at a ceremony at the foot of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro in which the first anniversary of the death of 'o Rei' was remembered.

The letter from the Argentine pope, a renowned soccer fan, was read at an event in which a special projection “dressed” the gigantic statue of Christ the Redeemer in the yellow-green shirt of the Brazilian team's uniform.

Before the 30-meter Christ with his arms open on the top of the Corcovado hill, with a shirt projected for several minutes and in which the number 10 of the three-time world champion's number and his emblematic signature stood out, dozens of fans paid tribute to the considered the best footballer of all time.

“Pelé, as Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimentowas undoubtedly an athlete who manifested in his life the positive characteristics of sports practice,” the Pope stated in the message that was read by the archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, Joao Orani Tempesta.

“The memory of the 'King of Soccer' remains indelible in the minds of many and encourages new generations to seek in sport the means to strengthen the bonds of unity between us,” added the pontiff at the ceremony held in the largest attraction. tourist of this city.

The Pope assured that Christian virtues such as perseverance and perseverance are necessary for the practice of a sporting activity, and that well-practiced sport, as Pelé did, serves to strengthen ties of true friendship and brotherhood between men and among towns.

“That is why I want to spiritually unite myself with this gesture of tribute by sending the participants my blessing and my request to everyone so that they do not stop praying for me,” concludes the letter read in a tribute animated by a presentation by the Rio Youth Symphony Orchestra. of Janeiro.

The Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro decided to join the entities that paid tributes on the first anniversary of the death of the considered best athlete of the 20th century due to the importance of this Brazilian city in Pelé's career.

It was in Rio de Janeiro that 'o Rei', who died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82, a victim of cancer, won two world club titles with Santos; that he scored his thousandth goal, in the also legendary Maracaná; and that he said goodbye to the Brazilian team. The first anniversary of his death was remembered this Friday with various tributes throughout Brazil and with messages and videos from entities such as FIFA, the Conmebol and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), and clubs like Santos, the only one that Pelé defended in his 17 years of professional football in Brazil.

EFE

