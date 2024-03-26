Pope Francis sent a video about the Argentine Government's decision to deploy federal security forces in the face of an uptick in violence in Rosario. The province in Santa Fe is experiencing an increase in violence and drug-related crimes.
In 2023, Rosario recorded one of the highest homicide rates in the country, linked to the fight between criminal gangs for control of the territory.
Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.
#Pope #Francis #sends #message #Argentine #faithful #violence #Rosario
Leave a Reply