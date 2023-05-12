Pope Francis, during his speech to the States General of the Natality, recounted two episodes after which he says he literally lost his patience. The “two photographs” took place in St. Peter’s Square, where the Pope found himself on a couple of occasions in front of little dogs treated like children by their respective owners.

The first dates back to two weeks ago, when his secretary approached a woman with a stroller: “He, a tender priest – said Bergoglio – approaches to see the child. He was a little dog ”. And then the other episode, during the Wednesday audience, when the Pope went to greet the faithful and met a lady “50 years old like me – joked Bergoglio – I greet the lady and she opens her bag. And she says: “Will my child bless me?”. He was a little dog. There I didn’t have the patience and I scolded her: “Madam, many children are hungry and you and the little dog…””. Two anecdotes that according to the Pope are “present scenes: but if things go like this – he added – it will be the habit of the future, let’s be careful”.

Last August Pope Francis had been the protagonist of another “attack” on pets treated like children. It was August 26, World Dog Day. “Here is the European demographic winter: instead of children they prefer to have dogs, cats, which is kind of programmed affection: I program affection, they give me affection without problems. What if there is pain? Well, there’s the veterinary surgeon who intervenes, period. And this is a bad thing. Please help families have children. It’s a human problem, and also a patriotic problem.”