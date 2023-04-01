In an interview with Argentine broadcaster “C5N”, the pontiff also said that Dilma has “clean hands”

Pope Francis said in an interview with Argentine broadcaster C5N that the president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was unjustly condemned by Lava Jato and that the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN) has “clean hands” despite the impeachment.

The statements were given on Wednesday (29.Mar.2023), before the pontiff was hospitalized for a respiratory infection. watch (1h2min). Francisco was discharged this Saturday (April 1, 2023) and should lead the Easter ceremonies normally.

According to the head of the Catholic Church, Lula was condemned by “huge summary” presented by Justice, not by evidence of a crime. He called the process “lawfare” – union of words law (law, in English) and warfare (war)–, when direct is used as a political instrument.

“Lawfare paves the way in the media. A certain person must be prevented from reaching a position. So, people disqualify him and suspect a crime.”he stated.

Francisco also cited as an example what he classifies as “persecution” to Rafael Correa (former president of Ecuador), Evo Morales (former president of Bolivia) and Cristina Kirchner (former president and current vice president of Argentina).

Regarding Dilma, the pope praised the now president of the Brics bank. “She is an excellent woman”, he stated. Francisco classified the impeachment of the petista as a “minor administrative act”.

The pope also spoke about 2 meetings he had with the “Lula Livre” movement, which camped in front of the Federal Police superintendence in Curitiba, where Lula was held from April 7, 2018 to November 8, 2019.

The meetings would have been mediated by former Chancellor Celso Amorim, today head of the special advisory of the Presidency of the Republic. In one of them, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, would have participated.

They dealt, in addition to the Lula case, with the advancement of evangelical churches in Latin America. The pope said he had heard from a Brazilian Lutheran theologian that part of these churches “they would not be churches of Christians, they are of politicians disguised as religious”.