By Philip Pullella

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday that laws criminalizing LGBT+ people are a sin and an injustice because God loves and accompanies people with same-sex attractions.

Francis, who made his remarks in response to a question from a reporter aboard the plane returning from a trip to two countries in Africa, received full support from two other Christian leaders who were on the plane with him.

“The criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored,” said Francis, who then cited unidentified statistics according to which 50 countries criminalize LGBT+ people “in one way or another” and about 10 others have laws that include the death penalty for them.

According to data from ILGA World –International Association of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex People–, 66 Member States of the UN continue to criminalize consensual sexual relations between people of the same sex. In many countries where same-sex relationships are illegal, punishments can include the possible death penalty.

“This is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them… to condemn such a person is a sin. Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice,” Francisco said.

He recalled that the Catholic Church’s catechism, or book of teachings, says that same-sex attraction is not a sin, but that homosexual acts are. It also says that LGBT+ people should not be marginalized.

Francis mentioned his now-famous quote shortly after becoming pope in 2013 that he cannot judge people with homosexual tendencies who seek God. He also noted that during a visit to Ireland in 2018 he said parents could not disown their LGBT+ children but keep them in a loving family.

He also repeated that the Catholic Church cannot allow sacramental marriage for same-sex couples, but that it supports so-called civil union legislation that provides legal protections for same-sex couples on issues such as pensions, inheritance and health care.

The pope made the trip to South Sudan, the second country on the trip, as a peace pilgrimage with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Iain Greenshields.

Both Christian leaders were on the plane returning from the African country and attended the pope’s usual press conference with reporters, the first of any papal trip.

Both praised the pope’s comments.

“I completely agree with every word he said,” Welby said, noting that the Anglican communion itself was divided over gay rights and that two resolutions against criminalizing LGBT+ people “didn’t really change a lot of people’s minds.”

Welby added: “I will certainly quote the Holy Father. He said it so beautifully and precisely.”

Expressing his own support for Francis, Greenshields referred to the Bible, saying:

“There is no place in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away. There is nowhere in the four Gospels where I see anything other than Jesus expressing love to whoever he meets, and as Christians, that is the only expression we can give to any human being in any circumstance.”

(Reporting by Philip Pullella)