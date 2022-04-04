Pope Francis says he is ‘available’ and reiterates willingness to travel to kyiv

Although he doubts that it is suitable, Pope Francis says that he is “available” to travel to kyiv and that the proposal is on the table. “The entire diplomatic part of the Vatican is doing its best, and not all actions can be published out of prudence,” the Pontiff said on his trip to Malta.

The pope revealed that he has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but has not with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We don’t learn. May the Lord have mercy on us, on all of us. We are all guilty.” express.

Local media reported that during the visit, Francis did not mention Putin but said that “some powerful person, sadly locked in the anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, provokes and foments conflicts.”

The Supreme Pontiff lamented that there are “seductions” of the autocracy and referred to the new imperialisms that generate aggressiveness and are incapable of building bridges.

