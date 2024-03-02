Pope Francis leaves the Gemelli hospital, where he underwent examinations on February 28. Bronchitis has prevented him from giving speeches scheduled for the last few days. | Photo: Fabio Frustaci/EFE

Pope Francis said this Saturday that he has bronchitis and preferred that a collaborator read his speech on the occasion of the inauguration of the judicial year of the Court of State of the Vatican City, after spending several days with the flu and having gone to the hospital to carry out some exams. “I prepared a speech, but as you can see, I can't read it because of the bronchitis. I asked (Monsignor Filippo) Ciampanelli to read it”, said the pope, with an affected voice, but still maintained his agenda for today, with several audiences in addition to the inauguration of the judicial year.

Francisco, still tired from the flu he has been suffering from for days, said a few words of greeting, but then let Ciampanelli read the prepared speech. He had already read papal speeches on Friday, although the pope had also kept all the events scheduled for the day.

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, confirmed on Thursday that Francis is feeling well and that the tests he underwent at the Gemelli Hospital, in central Rome, were routine. Last Monday, the Vatican reported that Francis was still feeling mild flu-like symptoms, although without a fever, but that the planned audiences had been suspended as a precaution. On Sunday, the pontiff had recited the traditional Angelus prayer from the window of the pontifical palace and speaking in a firm voice, before the thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square.

At the end of November, the pope suffered bronchitis and had to cancel some of the planned events and celebrate the Angelus internally, without appearing at the window in front of the faithful, and also had to use a collaborator to read his speeches. At the time, to speed up his recovery, the Argentine pontiff also canceled a planned trip to Dubai to participate in the Climate Summit.