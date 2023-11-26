Despite his illness, the pontiff kept his trip to the Climate Summit on Friday (Dec 1) on his agenda.

Pope Francis stated this Sunday (Nov 26, 2023) that he has a lung infection. The pontiff, who is 86 years old, did not go to his traditional Sunday appearance in St. Peter’s Square, in Rome. On Saturday (Nov 25), the Vatican had announced that he had a mild flu. The pope’s traditional midday blessing was broadcast live from the Vatican chapel, where Francis lives. “Dear brothers and sisters. Good sunday. Today I can’t go to the window because I have this problem with inflammation in my lungs.”, declared the pope. Despite his illness, the pontiff kept his trip to the Climate Summit on Friday (1st December), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on his agenda.