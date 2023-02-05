The Pontiff made the statement to journalists who accompanied him aboard the papal plane, on his return trip to Africa. Francis reiterated that this type of injustice “should not be left aside”. .

The statements were made on board the papal plane, on the way back from the pontiff’s trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, when asked by a reporter about the persecution suffered by homosexuals in some African countries.

Francis reiterated what he had previously stated: “if a person is homosexual and a believer and seeks God, who am I to judge him?”

“I have said that the criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that must not be left aside. I think the calculation is closer to 50 countries that in one way or another criminalize them – some say there are even more. And some of those, about 10, even have the death penalty for homosexuals. This is not fair”, emphasized the Pope.

Reiterating what he had said in a recent interview with the Associated Press (AP) news agency, the Pope said that “people with homosexual tendencies are children of God”.

“God loves them, God accompanies them and condemning such a person is a sin”, he argued.

“Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice. I’m not talking about groups, that’s something else, lobbies are something else. I’m talking about people and the Church’s catechism already says that no one should be marginalized, ”she added.

The Pope arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday. Afterwards, he went to South Sudan, where he had been since Friday.

“It is not a crime, but it is a sin”

At the end of last month, in an interview with the AP news agency, Francis had stated that the laws that criminalize homosexuality are unjust and that “being homosexual is not a crime. […]but it is a sin”.

At the time, the pontiff criticized some bishops of the Catholic Church in some parts of the world who support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

The pope noted that Catholic bishops need to go through a process of change to recognize the dignity of all and act with “tenderness, as God has for each one of us.”

He said that with regard to homosexuality, there needs to be a distinction between a crime and a sin.

“Being homosexual is not a crime,” he said. “It is not a crime. Yes, but it is a sin,” she noted, stressing the importance of distinguishing between the two. “It is also a sin to be lacking in charity for your neighbor.”

Taboo in dozens of countries

Around 67 countries or regions around the world criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity. Among these, 11 provide for the application of the death penalty, according to the Human Dignity Trust, a UK-based NGO working to abolish such legislation.

Experts say that even when laws are not enforced, they contribute to harassment, stigmatization and violence against LGBTQ people.

In 2019, many expected the pope to declare his opposition to the criminalization of homosexuality during a meeting with human rights groups who have conducted research into the effects of discriminatory laws and so-called “conversion therapies”.

Francis, however, ended up not meeting with these groups, who ended up being received by the Vatican’s ‘number two’, who defended “the dignity of every human person against all forms of violence”.

In 2013, when asked about the alleged homosexuality of a priest, he replied: “who am I to judge?”. When he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, he supported granting same-sex couples legal protection, an alternative to advocating same-sex marriage, which Catholic doctrine forbids.

The pope, however, has come under fire from the LGBTQ Catholic community following a 2021 decree by the Vatican’s doctrinal office, according to which the church must not bless same-sex unions “because God cannot bless sin”.

le (EFE, AP, Lusa, ots)