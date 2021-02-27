Pope Francis revealed that he imagines that he will die in Rome, being pontiff, and that will not return to live in Argentina, according to an interview included in the book “The health of the popes”, whose advance he disclosed this Saturday.

In the meeting with the journalist Nelson Castro that took place in the Vatican in February 2019, the pope assures that he thinks about death but is not afraid of it. Asked about how he imagines his own departure from this world, Francisco replied: “Being dad, either in office or emeritus. And in Rome. I’m not going back to Argentina. “

With this answer the book concludes “The health of potatoes. Medicine, plots and faith. From León XIII to Francisco “, which goes on sale next Monday in our country.

“It is a historical, compelling and unique book. Historical because everything that is told is true and documented; compelling because it is a story that surpasses any fiction and unique because for the first time a pope speaks of his health with the clarity that Francis did. “said Nelson Castro.

In the long interview, Francisco said that he does not miss his country. “No i don’t miss her. I lived there for 76 years. What afflicts me are their problems, “said the 84-year-old pontiff.

Referring to episodes of his health, he clarified that he is not missing a lung but that in 1957 he underwent surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung where he had three cysts.

Pope Francis, along with his predecessor, Benedict.

The condition did not leave any sequelae. “Recovery was complete and I never felt any limitation in my activities, “he said.

He also said that he went to a psychiatrist during the dictatorship (1976-1983), when he was provincial of the Jesuits and had to “take people in hiding to get them out of the country and save their lives.

“For six months, I consulted her once a week,” reveals the pope. “It helped me to position myself in terms of how to handle the fears of that time. Imagine what it was like to take a person hidden in the car – only covered by a blanket – and go through three military checkpoints in the Campo de Mayo area. The tension it generated in me was enormous. “

Francisco also spoke of his neuroses, which he described as anxiety and sadness. “Neuroses must be primed with mate. Not only that, they must be caressed as well. They are companions of the person throughout his life,” he said.

“I have a lot of tame anxiety. When I am faced with a situation or I have to face a problem that causes me anxiety, I cut it short. I have different methods to do it. One of them is to listen to Bach. It calms me down and helps me analyze the problems of a better way. I confess that over the years I have managed to put a barrier to the entry of anxiety in my spirit. It would be dangerous and harmful for me to make decisions under a state of anxiety, “he closed.

Look also

