The Pope “broadens” the origins of the cardinals “for a Church of the future with a missionary vocation”

The Holy Father has every intention of “reshuffling” the cards – and faces – of the conclave. Tomorrow, September 30th, in fact Pope Francis will appoint 21 new cardinalsto make the circle of the College of Cardinal Electors more inclusive, with the entry of figures who are no longer just Western or Italian.



It’s about an absolute novelty in the Consistory, as reported by La Stampa, which prints a true turning point of the Church towards a more missionary attitude, starting by placing: “the ecclesiastical peripheries at the center of Catholicity”.

As it has Bergoglio himself announced in fact: “The origin of the prelates expresses the universality of an ecclesial body which announces God’s merciful love to all men on Earth. The inclusion of the new cardinals in the Diocese of Rome – adds Pope Francis – manifests theinseparable bond between the See of Peter and the particular Churches spread throughout the world”.

