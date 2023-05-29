Pope Francis rewards Sergio Mattarella for his political commitment

“Politics is the highest form of charity“. Pope francesco quote Pius XIduring the conferral to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella of the Paul VI international prize. “The Second Vatican Council, for which we must be so grateful to Saint Paul VI, underlined the role of lay faithful, highlighting its secular character. The laity, in fact – underlined the Pontiff – by virtue of baptism have a real and proper mission, to be carried out ‘in the world, that is, involved in all the individual jobs and affairs of the world and in the ordinary conditions of family and social life’ . And among these occupations politics stands out, which is ‘the highest form of charity'”.

Thus the Pope on the day in which Saint Paul VI is remembered, May 29, during the delivery to Mattarella of the prize dedicated to the saint of the same name. The accolade goes to “his dedication to the common good in a political commitment inspired by Christian values and rigorous in the service of civil institutions”. “In Sergio Mattarella – reads a note released by the Vatican – it is also possible to recognize the heir to a great tradition of Catholic politicians who thought and contributed to creating the European Union as an area of ​​peaceful and democratic coexistence among peoples”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

