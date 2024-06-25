Pope Francis removes Father Georg from the Vatican. Shipped to Lithuania

The battle between Pope francesco And Father Georg comes to a new chapter. Bergoglio has found the new location of the loyalist of Benedict XVI with whom he had clashed immediately after the death of the Pope Emeritus. But it’s not about the Germanythe German monsignor had the desire to return to his land of origin, but rather to Lithuania: he was appointed Nuncio of the Baltic States. Its operational headquarters – reports Il Giornale – will be in Vilniusbut will also take care of Estonia and Latvia. The sparks between Father Georg and Bergoglio began with the release of the volume “Nothing but the truth“, in which the former secretary of Ratzinger accused Francesco of having it made a “half prefect” because in fact he had removed him from the Apostolic Palace.

If apparently – continues Il Giornale – the nomination could seem like a downgrading for the German monsignor, why Vilnius is considered headquarters peripheralupon closer inspection the area could represent a opportunity for professional rebirth for the former secretary of Benedict XVI. Given the proximity to Russia and the strategic role that the three countries play in the conflict UkraineGänswein could also build important relationships with the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwith which he has already had the opportunity to dialogue during his visits to Pope Francis.