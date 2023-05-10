Pope Francis revealed that, while he was still Archbishop of Buenos Aires, the government of Cristina Kirchner gave “indications” to three judges to sentence him for his actions during the dictatorship (1976-1989). The Pontiff told 32 Jesuits he visited in Hungary the details of a lengthy judicial statement to which he was subjected for the 1976 kidnapping of priests Orlando Yorio and Ferenc Jalics accused by the military of having ties to the guerrillas. “Some in the government wanted to cut off my head, and they brought up this Jalics issue not so much [de origen húngaro], but they questioned my entire way of acting during the dictatorship,” said the Pontiff. The dialogue with the priests took place on April 29 and was picked up by La Civilta Cattolica, a magazine of the Italian Jesuits that passes through the Vatican filter.

The then Archbishop Bergoglio testified on November 8, 2010 in the framework of the ESMA case, which is still investigating the military actions in what was the largest illegal detention and torture center. In those years, the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, a former Montonero and linked to Kirchnerism, accused Bergoglio of having “handed over”, from his position as provincial superior of the Jesuits, Jalics and Yorio to his captors. Bergoglio told the judges who interrogated him that he had interceded for the priests before the dictator Jorge Rafael Videla and his second in command on the military junta, Admiral Eduardo Massera.

“They gave me the possibility to choose the place in which to carry out the interrogation. I chose to do it at the Episcope. It lasted 4 hours and 10 minutes. One of the judges was very insistent on my way of behaving. I always answered truthfully. But, for me, the only serious and well-founded question was that of the lawyer who belonged to the Communist Party. And thanks to that question things became clear. In the end, my innocence was proven. But in that trial, almost nothing was said about Jálics, but rather about other cases of people who had asked for help,” said the Pope, quoted by The Civilta Cattolica. “When Jalics and Yorio were arrested by the military, the situation in Argentina was confusing and it was not at all clear what should be done. I did what I felt I had to do to defend them. It was a very painful situation,” he added.

When Bergolgio was elected Pope in 2013, many in Argentina believed that he had not done enough for the disappeared detainees. Some even accused him of complicity. The role of the then archbishop during the 1970s is part of an extensive study that the Catholic Church carried out on hundreds of thousands of files that were in the Episcopate in Buenos Aires and in the Vatican. The result of this work was published this year in two volumes (there is a third in writing) under the title The truth will make them free. In an interview with EL PAÍS, the rapporteur of the investigation, priest Carlos María Galli, said that the Church should have “done more to avoid so much slaughter”, but denied that there had been complicity. Regarding the role of Bergoglio, he said that the attacks against his person were “a little armed because they were functional to the Government of the day”, in this case that of Cristina Kirchner. “When they considered him an opponent they began to attack him. One of the elements was to reread the story of the two Jesuits arrested in 1976 (Jalics and Yorio]and say that Bergoglio had set them free to make them vulnerable. Bergoglio helped save at least 30 people,” said Carlos María Galli.

Bergoglio told the Hungarian Jesuits that years later, when he was already Pope, the judges revealed to him that they had been pressured by the government to condemn him. “I have seen again here, in Rome, as Pope, two of the judges. One of them together with a group of Argentines. He had not recognized it, but he had the impression that he had seen it. He looked at him and looked at him, and he told me ‘I know this one.’ He gave me a hug and left. I saw him one more time, and he introduced himself. I told him: ‘I deserve to be punished a hundred times, but not for that reason.’ I told him to be at peace with this story. Yes, I deserve to be judged for my sins, but on this point I want to be clear. Another of the three judges also came, and he clearly told me that they had received indications from the Government to sentence me, ”Francisco related.

The parents Ferenc Jalics and Orlando Yorio worked in a poor neighborhood in the city of Buenos Aires and were soon targeted by the military. “In the neighborhood where I worked there was a guerrilla cell. But the two Jesuits had nothing to do with them: they were pastors, not politicians. But they were taken prisoner, being innocent. They did not find anything with which to accuse them, but they had to serve nine months in jail, suffering threats and torture. Then they were released, but these things leave deep wounds,” Francisco said. “Jalics came to see me immediately, and we chatted. I advised him to go see his mother in the United States. The situation was really too uncertain and confusing. Then the legend arose that it was I who had handed them over to be imprisoned”. To end his talk with the Hungarian Jesuits at the Budapest Nunciature, he sent them to read The truth will make them free: “There they will be able to find the truth about this case.”

