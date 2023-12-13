Pope Francis revealed that he will not follow the tradition of being buried in the Vatican caves, where the remains of many of his predecessors are, but rather in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in Rome, where he has a strong devotion to the Virgin.

In an interview with the Mexican broadcaster Nmasthe Argentine pontiff explained that he made this promise to the Virgin and that there is already a chapel prepared in the left nave of the papal basilica, next to the one that houses the icon of the 'Salus Populi Romani', patroness of Rome.

Francisco said in the interview that he usually visits the basilica before and after each trip, to pray before the icon of the Virgin, and that he has a “very strong connection with this place”.

The pope also stated that his funeral will be simple, as was Benedict XVI's, and that he is not thinking about resigning, but that he “asks the Lord to tell him when the time comes.”

Regarding his health, after overcoming recent bronchitis, he assured that he feels “very well”.

“I feel good, I feel better. Sometimes they tell me that I'm reckless because I want to do things and move”, he commented.

Relationship with Javier Milei

During the interview for the NmasFrancisco avoided talking about the controversies involving his name and that of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei.

According to the pontiff, in the election campaign “things are said that serve to attract a little attention, but then disappear by themselves”.

The pope said he spoke with the new Argentine president and “clarified” several topics. Francisco added that he “always has faith in politicians.”

“I have faith in them… because I believe that politics – it wasn't me who said it, it was a previous pope – is the highest form of charity, of love for the people, of political love”, he stated. (With EFE Agency)