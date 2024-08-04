Pope Francis has encouraged young priests to read, according to a message published by the Vatican on Sunday, in which he expressed his preference for tragic stories.

“How can we speak to the hearts of men and women if we ignore, set aside or fail to appreciate the stories through which they sought to express and reveal the drama of their life experience in novels and poems,” the Pope asked in a letter dated July 17.

In this long text, full of references to well-known names in literature such as C.S. Lewis, Marcel Proust, T.S. Eliot, and Jorge Luis Borges, Pope Francis affirms that reading is “part of the path to personal maturity,” and therefore of the utmost importance.

Pope Francis also noted that reading a good book can keep one away from making “other, less healthy choices” and open minds “trapped in the trap of certain obsessive ideas.”

“In times of fatigue, anger, disappointment or failure, a good book can help us weather the storm and find peace of mind,” wrote the 87-year-old Argentine Jesuit pope.

“For my part, I love tragic writers, because we can all consider their works as our own, or as an expression of our personal drama,” said the pope, who at the age of 28 was teaching literature at a Jesuit high school.

“When we cry over the fate of their characters, we are basically crying over ourselves, over our emptiness, our flaws, our loneliness,” he added.