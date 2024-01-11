Pope Francis returns to Fabio Fazio two years later on “Tele Paradiso”

What will be the relationship that binds Pope Francis to Fabio Fazio it is not known. It will be the second time that the Argentine Pope moves from the Vatican to go to Fazio: in February 2022 it went to Rai now at the headquarters of Nine to “What's the weather like”.

Of course there is indeed a connection: Fazio is the standard bearer of molasses do-goodism, the one where when he talks about something a pink cloud of little angels with harps and adoring people appears, while the host literally emanates rosolio confetti and chocolate (which he actually produces) and then above all many smiles, smiles and more smiles, provoking the even envy of Ferragni.

Is this Tele Paradiso? Perhaps the Pope has identified a new pastoral tool in TV 9? Let's hope not, because Fazzian do-goodism is a sort of sweetish blob that wraps everything in the golden paper of fake emotion and populist emotionality.

Fazio is a kind of fake Voltarian Candide who however has his feet well anchored in factual reality, in business, in money, as is right for a famous presenter but not for someone who often makes moral tirades about how one should behave.

Fazio, for the record he removed himself from the Order of Journalists to advertise for a Tim commercial in 2016.

We also remember that in the midst of the brawl over the sexist and vulgar posts published by a profile which should be the ABC of journalism.

But let's go back to the strange relationship that binds the Pontiff to the television host.

Fazio said that the Pope appears to him in a sort of technological mysticism because he materializes, so to speak, through his cell phone. Stuff that would make poor Mrs. Gisella, the “holy saint” of Trevignano, who instead sees the Madonna, envious but she works hard to bring about the epiphany, with the African heat and the mountain frost.

For Fazio, the Pope is a bit like the Befana or Santa Claus who leaves gifts in the night but does not physically show up. And so Pope Francis “appears” in Fazio anonymously, so as to let the people of Savona enjoy all the adrenaline of doubt. In fact, when they call him from a private number he said to expect the worst, that is, rightly so for those who have million-dollar contracts, the accountant.

So Fabio is in a cold sweat. Have we done something wrong? Will they take some shit away from me? (let's remember that Savona is close to Genoa, a land of monetary austerity, Grillo docet) These are the thoughts that crowd into his mind as the anxiety grows. What do I do? I answer? And what if it's important? Finally he throws a moment of courage and responds. And he is rewarded: it is He, not really the Boss but the deputy and this makes him as happy as Easter (the holiday, given the context, is a must).

And then Fabio enjoys spiritually, his eyes light up, and his smile expands and becomes a big smilehe becomes embarrassed (here too the term is obligatory), his voice becomes slurred and a tear escapes him: it is He, the Pope, Pope Francis who has been calling him for years from a private number to prevent the host from crashing him the most holy.

And Fabio feels that life has meaning, that the Pope will be broadcast to himthat everyone will watch it, especially the sponsors, is that a fraction of millions will reach it soon.

Miracles…of technology. Good transmission.

Read also

Che Tempo Che Fa was not broadcast on Sunday 7 January, here's why

Pope Francis: “Stop attacking civilians in Gaza and Ukraine. It's a crime”

Subscribe to the newsletter

