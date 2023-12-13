Every December 12, the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe takes place, so this year, Pope Francis spoke about 'Our Lady of Guadalupe' and, in addition, referred to Mexico giving a message of hope.

Pope Francis He resumed his activities after recovering from bronchitis which forced him to rest for a few weeks.

Likewise, it will be present in the liturgical acts that will be carried out during this Christmas time. The pontiff returned to his work with the celebration of the Misa de Gallo inside St. Peter's Basilica.

Later, the pope had an exclusive interview with Valentina Alazraki, correspondent for no more inside the Vatican, who asked him to put the pain of families due to “insecurity, disappearances, femicides, poverty, natural disasters, among other aspects” in the hands of the Lady of Guadalupe.

The pope responded: “I do it with pleasure because the Mexican people deserve a mother, there is a reason why they chose Mexico, that word to the Indian: am I not here, I am your mother? And that is repeated to the Mexican people.”

I am here that I am your mother, why do you doubt, am I not here that I am your mother?

The top Catholic leader added in the dialogue that mothers know how to accompany their children in any type of moment. Even if there are situations of rebellion, a mother acts with patience.

Pope Francis presides at a Mass in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Guadalupe,

On the other hand, Pope Francis celebrated today in St. Peter's Basilica the mass on the occasion of the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexico and the Americas, and assured that the message of 'Guadalupana' does not tolerate “ideologies” nor is it “to make money.”

Pope Francis recalled that the message of the Virgin of Guadalupe is that of “the image, the tilma and the roses, that simple, without gloss” and that “this message defends us from so many social and political ideologies with which we so strongly This Guadeloupana reality is often used to justify, justify and make money”

“The Guadalupe message does not tolerate ideologies,” said the pontiff.

The Pope thus once again made reference to the ideological appropriation of the cult of the Virgin of Guadalupe as he did last year on this same occasion when he showed his concern for “the proposals of ideological-cultural tinge of different signs, that want to appropriate the encounter of a people with its Mother, that want to de-mix, to make up the Mother.”

The Pope recalled that, according to Catholic tradition, in the apparitions, the Virgin asks Juan Diego for a small job, to pick some flowers and that for him, it is that in “the act of picking them reveals to us that God wants us to welcome that gift, May we perfume our weak reality with good works, growing in virtue and eliminating hatred and fear.”

“Virtues that fill our poverty in the simplicity of small gestures of love, that illuminate our tilma, without us realizing it, with the image of a Church that carries Christ in its womb,” he added.

The pope noted that the Virgin “asked Juan Diego and asks each of us, in our responsibility to build the Church, to collect the virtues that should perfume our poverty and be a testimony that God has imprinted his image on our hearts”.

