Pope Francis resigns and the shock prophecy: the end of the Vatican and Rome

Pope Francis, Malachi’s prophecy and the end of the world

The resignation from Pope francesco? “The door is open but until today I have not knocked on that door I have not heard of thinking about this possibility, this does not mean that the day after tomorrow I do not begin to think about it. But at this moment, honestly not”. So to those who asked him who could be his successor, the Pontiff replied: “This is the work of the Holy Spiritthe Holy Spirit knows how to do this job better than me and better than anyone, “he said Bergoglio to reporters returning from Canada. So no resignation. At the moment. This possible scenario of farewell to the pontificate has brought back into vogue prophecies of Malachi on what will happen (according to these mottos, for those who believe it of course) to Vatican and to the Western world on the day when the successor of the Argentine Pontiff arrives. Prophecy very controversial, debated and debatable, mind you. Anyway, let’s go and analyze it.

Pope Francis “penultimate Pontiff, then the end of the world”: the prophecy of Malachi

Pope francesco will be the penultimate Dad of history. After him the end. Who says that? A prophecy, controversial (later we will explain why), by Malachi (the Irish archbishop St. Malachi O’Morgair). The end of the world after the reign of Bergoglio? Premise: the Malachi prophecy is composed of 112 short mottos in Latin that would describe the popes (including some antipopes) starting from Celestine II, elected in 1143 until the next Pontiff which will take the place of Pope francesco and that will be the last. Let’s see what this prediction says and what it comes from.

Pope Francis and Pietro Romano: the city of seven hills will be destroyed. Malachi prophecy

Malachi would have described Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) as the Pope with Gloria olivae (“Glory of the olive tree”), while Pope John Paul II it was De labore solis (“Of the fatigue of the sun”). Francesco would be the penultimate Pope and his motto is: In persecutione extrema SRE sedebit, to be translated as “He will reign during the last persecution of the Holy Roman Church” or “The Holy Roman Church will be in a final persecution”. After the motto “In persecutione extrema SRE sedebit.” here is the final Pope. «Pietro Romano, who will feed the flock amidst many tribulations; past these, the city of seven hills will be destroyed and the terrible Judge will judge his people. End.” “Petrus Romanus, qui pascet oves in multis tribulationibus; quibus transactis, civitas septicollis diruetur, et Judex tremendus iudicabit populum suum. Finis).

Prophecy of Malachi, the end of Rome and doubts about the prophecies themselves

The Prophecy of Malachi (original title in Latin is Prophetia Sancti Malachiae Archiepiscopi, de Summis Pontificibus) is a text attributed to Saint Malachi, archbishop of Armagh who lived in the 12th century, containing 112 short mottos in Latin that would describe the popes (including some antipopes) starting with Celestine II, elected in 1143. Although unsure of the author of the document, the well-established thesis among historians is that the manuscript is a false historical, written in the second half of the 16th century. The text – according to what Wikipedia reports – does not contain any new prophecy and is a simple reminder that, sooner or later, the sequence of popes will be destined to end. The same name, Petrus Romanusmay not indicate any characteristics of the pontiff and may only mean “the pope who is in Rome”

Read also: Cdx program, Meloni chooses Fitto. A guarantee for the Brothers of Italy Double mandate, from Fico to Toninelli: the champions of the people with no more seats Vote, atomic splits on the left. Little parties to cultivate the vegetable garden Apple and Amazon celebrate on the stock exchange after the accounts, Facebook suffers Royal Family, William cheated on Kate. Prince, escapades and pegging. GOSSIP Berlusconi is back on TV after 3 years and starts with the Salvini lists. VIDEO Nexi, revenues jumped to € 1.5 million in the half year Hera, ‘Energy for climate’ sustainability report published Female entrepreneurship, the 5th Unioncamere report presented

Subscribe to the newsletter

