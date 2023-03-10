Only “a tiredness that does not make you see things clearly, a lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations” would push Pope Francis to resign as bishop of Rome: the Holy Father himself admitted this in an interview with Swiss TV Rsi, clarifying that “even physical problems”, such as those that have forced him into a wheelchair for some time, could have an impact.

For the pontiff “that of the knee was a physical humiliation, even if it is now healing well”, Francis also admitted that he was ashamed of the wheelchair, especially when he started to need it. In his conversation with Swiss journalists, the Pope also spoke of his previous life in Argentina: “I miss walking, going down the street”.

On Ukraine he comments: “We are in a world war, it started in bits and pieces and now no one can say it is not global. Because the great powers are all enmeshed. And the battlefield is Ukraine. Everyone fights there.” The reference is to silent conflicts such as those in Yemen, Syria and Myanmar. The Pope is asked would he say to Putin if he met him: “I would speak to him clearly as I speak in public – he says – he is a cultured man.

On the second day of the war I was at the Russian embassy to the Holy See to say that I was willing to go to Moscow on condition that Putin would leave me a window to negotiate”.

“Lavrov wrote to me – the Pontiff reveals – saying thank you but now is not the time. Putin knows I’m available. But there are imperial interests there, not only of the Russian Empire, but of empires elsewhere. It is proper to the empire to put the nations in second place”.